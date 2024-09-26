Hurricane prompts Disney, Universal to cancel Halloween events

Only a hurricane can stop Halloween season in Orlando.

Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World have canceled their after-hours Halloween events this evening, as Hurricane Helene approaches the state. The storm is expected to hit Florida's Big Bend late tonight, but high winds and rains are expected across the state throughout the evening.

That has led to Universal canceling tonight's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida. Walt Disney World also has canceled tonight's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom. The cancelations are only for this evening, September 26. All other nights of the two events are set to go on as planned.

Horror Nights single-night tickets for tonight will be honored any night through this Sunday, while Disney will refund tonight's Halloween Party tickets.

All Orlando-area parks are open as usual today, as well, though the water parks are closed and Universal CityWalk is closing early, at 8pm. [Update: SeaWorld closed at 2pm, and over on the coast, Busch Gardens closed all day.]

The Orlando area remains under a Tropical Storm Warning. For the latest on the storm, which is expected to wallop Tennessee this weekend, please visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

