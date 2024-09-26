Harry Potter magical creatures join Universal Fan Fest line-up

Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event to its Fan Fest Nights next year.

The California theme park previously announced an all-new after-hours event series for next spring. Universal Fan Fest Nights will include evenings themed to Back to the Future, Star Trek, and Dungeons & Dragons. And now The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has joined the line-up.

That's the one IP that Universal currently features with attractions in the park, though Back to the Future and Star Trek have been Universal Studios Hollywood attractions in the past. For the Fan Fest night, Universal is promising that "Magical creatures and more experiences await, including a new Niffler encounter."

Universal Studios Japan last year featured a Magical Creatures Encounter with a Niffler and other creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, so we will see how much of that event makes its way across the Pacific to Hollywood in this new event.

Dates and prices have yet to be announced for Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Keep in touch and support the site

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)