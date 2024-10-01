Fred Rogers characters find a new theme park home

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Palace Entertainment amusement parks.

The U.S.-based subsidiary of Parques Reunidos has announced a licensing agreement with Fred Rogers Productions. The multi-year deal will allow parks such as Dutch Wonderland, Adventureland Resort, and Castle Park to feature characters and immersive experiences from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and other Fred Rogers Productions IP, which include Donkey Hodie, Alma's Way, and the iconic Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

"We are always looking for new ways to offer our visitors unique entertainment and more reasons to visit," Palace Entertainment Chief Executive Officer John Reilly said. "Fred Rogers Productions values the same family-friendly entertainment as our organization, they are a natural fit to help us bring beloved IP characters to six of our amusement parks across the country."

Dutch Wonderland has kicked off the agreement with in-park appearances by Daniel Tiger and five friends from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe: Katerina Kittycat, Miss Elaina, O the Owl, and Prince Wednesday. Other character meets and experiences at other parks will be announced later.

"Our new relationship with Palace Entertainment will bring our characters and brands to families across the country," Fred Rogers Productions Chief Operating Officer Christopher Arnold said. "The experiences we create together will foster moments of joy and connection for all families."

The six parks slated for the Fred Rogers Productions characters are Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Adventureland Resort in Altoona, Iowa; Castle Park in Riverside, California; Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut; Idlewild outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire.

