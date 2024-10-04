Wizard of Oz roller coaster begins testing

A new "Wizard of Oz"-themed roller coaster has started testing.

Kansas Twister is a dual-track Vekoma Family Boomerang coaster that is opening as part of the new Wizard of Oz land at Warner Bros. Movie World in Australia this December. Featuring a layout similar to Good Gravy! and Snoopy's Soap Box Racers, which opened this spring at Holiday World and Kings Island, respectively, Kansas Twister will be a family shuttle coaster, but with two tracks to help improve capacity.

In addition to Kansas Twister, the park's new Wizard of Oz land also will feature Flight of the Wicked Witch, a Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster. The new land is set to open this December.

