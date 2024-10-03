October means prime time for the Halloween scare season

October welcomes countless more Halloween fans to the haunt season that many of us have been enjoying since August.

We here at Theme Park Insider have been reviewing major haunt events all season long. Here are our reviews of the events our writers have attended so far. If you've been to one of these or another Halloween you would like to share, please tell us about it in the comments, below.

Click through the links to read our reviews, which often include video walk-throughs of the haunted houses and mazes.

What is your favorite Halloween haunt?

