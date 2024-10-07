Walt Disney World begins closures for Hurricane Milton

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced its first closures in response to Hurricane Milton. The major storm remains on track to strike Central Florida's theme park corridor Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At Disney, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground - including dining and recreation locations - the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will close at 11am Wednesday. Walt Disney World said that the Copper Creek Cabins likely will reopen Friday, October 11, while the Fort Wilderness and the Treehouse Villas likely will remain closed until Sunday, October 13.

As of late Monday, Disney has not announced any theme park closures due to Hurricane Milton, but the resort is "closely monitoring the path of the projected storm."

Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area around 7pm Wednesday as a Category 3 storm or higher. In anticipation of Milton's arrival, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that it will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, with Howl-O-Scream cancelled for Thursday night. Legoland Florida also has announced its closure on Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm.

Tampa's airport is closing to commercial passenger traffic on Tuesday morning. The Orlando International Airport is ceasing passenger flights starting Wednesday morning. Evacuations have been ordered for coastal areas along Florida's Gulf Coast, as a storm surge of 10-15 feet is forecast for Tampa Bay.

"This is an extremely life-threatening situation and residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so," the National Hurricane Center warned.

The Tampa Bay and Orlando areas remain under Hurricane Warning. For updates, see www.nhc.noaa.gov and floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.

