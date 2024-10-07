Walt Disney World begins closures for Hurricane Milton

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced its first closures in response to Hurricane Milton. The major storm remains on track to strike Central Florida's theme park corridor Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
At Disney, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground - including dining and recreation locations - the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will close at 11am Wednesday. Walt Disney World said that the Copper Creek Cabins likely will reopen Friday, October 11, while the Fort Wilderness and the Treehouse Villas likely will remain closed until Sunday, October 13.
As of late Monday, Disney has not announced any theme park closures due to Hurricane Milton, but the resort is "closely monitoring the path of the projected storm."
Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area around 7pm Wednesday as a Category 3 storm or higher. In anticipation of Milton's arrival, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced that it will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, with Howl-O-Scream cancelled for Thursday night. Legoland Florida also has announced its closure on Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm.
Tampa's airport is closing to commercial passenger traffic on Tuesday morning. The Orlando International Airport is ceasing passenger flights starting Wednesday morning. Evacuations have been ordered for coastal areas along Florida's Gulf Coast, as a storm surge of 10-15 feet is forecast for Tampa Bay.
"This is an extremely life-threatening situation and residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so," the National Hurricane Center warned.
The Tampa Bay and Orlando areas remain under Hurricane Warning. For updates, see www.nhc.noaa.gov and floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.
@TH Creative - Oh Come on, its not as if there's been some recent very widely reported example of people dying because they weren't allowed to evacuate ahead of a natural disaster happening...
@TH Creative and @Chad H - Disney and Universal aren't alone, as SeaWorld also hasn't announced a closure yet...
Hurricane Milton Update
At this time, SeaWorld Orlando remains open as we continue to monitor conditions
For those unfamiliar with Orlando and hurricanes, the biggest problem isn't really the storm itself (usually by the time it gets to Orlando its weakened enough to the point where everyone can stay inside and there are no deaths), its the aftermath from the rain. Matthew and Irma were both way more powerful than Ian, but Ian caused way more issues. Irma was the most powerful hurricane I can remember ever hitting but once all the debris was cleared it was just kind of go on as normal (except for a few neighborhoods that got really bad flooding). Ian, on the other hand, was relatively weak but caused issues for weeks because basically the whole region was flooded.
Tampa on the other hand has a whole different set of issues and could be on the verge of annihilation. There are many areas of Tampa I would personally never live in for this reason.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This is getting ridiculous
Comcast and Disney have no reason to operate their parks on Wednesday or Thursday. CMs and TMs need to be prepping for the storm and off the roads. Neither. Company is serving anyone's interests except (theoretically) their own.