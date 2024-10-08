SeaWorld Orlando announces closure for Milton

SeaWorld Orlando is the latest Florida theme park to announced a temporary closure due to Hurricane Milton.

The Orlando theme park will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the anticipated arrival of Milton, which now has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Milton making landfall near Tampa Bay late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

In Orlando, SeaWorld's Aquatica water park and Discovery Cove also will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Yesterday, sister park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that it would close today through Thursday, including Howl-O-Scream on Thursday night.

For the latest updates on the storm, please see at www.nhc.noaa.gov and floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.

