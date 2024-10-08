The holidays are coming to Universal's Super Nintendo World

Taking a quick break from the Hurricane Milton news, let's look ahead to the holidays with a fresh announcement from Universal Studios Hollywood.

The holidays are coming to Super Nintendo World this year. Universal Studios Hollywood is adding the Super Mario-themed land to its annual holiday celebrations, which start Friday, November 29 and continue daily through Monday, January 6, 2025.

Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the few theme park Christmas events that waits until after Thanksgiving to begin. The event, which is included with park admission, will welcome back the Grinchmas and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter celebrations this year, as well.

Fans entering Super Nintendo World during the Holiday event will be greeted with a tree adorned with a Super Star topper as well as Mario and Luigi-themed snowmen.



Images courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Inside the land, Princess Peach's castle will be decked with garlands and ornaments. Universal also will offer seasonal treats at Toadstool Cafe as well as holiday merchandise at retail locations.

On the Upper Lot, Grinchmas returns with nightly tree-lighting ceremonies as well as character meets and entertainment throughout the day. In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show returns in the evenings, with holiday decorations throughout the land and holiday songs from the Frog Choir during the day. The Three Broomstick also will be offering a holiday menu.

For discounts on admission - including a second-day-free offer that is good for the start of the Holidays season - pleas visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page. The deadline to buy the second-day-free ticket is tomorrow, October 9, so don't delay.

