Disneyland raises ticket and annual pass prices

Disneyland raised daily ticket and Magic Key pass prices this morning.

Single-day ticket prices above the lowest tier are up an average of about 6%, with multi-day ticket prices rising about the same. Magic Key prices are rising from 6-20% for renewals, with Disneyland representatives saying that the annual passes will go back on sale to new customers before the end of the year.

Disneyland prices its single-day tickets in seven tiers, based on the day for which the ticket is purchased. The lowest-priced tier remains at $104 a day, as it has since 2019. This ticket is valid for some of the least-crowded days of the year at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, including 15 weekdays in January and February for those looking for a relatively inexpensive post-New Year's visit.

The new price tiers for one-day, one-park Disneyland or Disney California Adventure tickets are $104 (same price as before), $126 (up $7), $142 (up $8), $164 (up $10), $180 (up $11), $196 (up $12), and $206 (also up $12).

The Disneyland Resort's new multi-day ticket prices are:

$330 for a 2-day (up $20)

$415 for a 3-day (up $25)

$474 for a 4-day (up $29)

$511 for a 5-day (up $31)

Adding the Park Hopper option starts at $65 per ticket.

Disneyland is not raising parking fees but the charge for a Lightning Lane Multipass bought in advance is going up $2, to $32 a day. That's also the new starting price for Lightning Lane Multipasses bought on the day of your visit, where prices will vary by date.

Discounts still available

Even though Disneyland raised the price it charges for tickets, authorized resellers with existing inventory may still sell official Disneyland tickets at the old prices, while supplies last. Our partner is selling adult 2-day tickets starting at $301 - a $29 savings over Disneyland's new prices. Savings increase on longer tickets, Park Hoppers, and tickets with the Lightning Lane Multipass included.

You can find multi-day Disneyland tickets at the old prices at our partner's Disneyland tickets page. These will run out quickly, so if you are interested, buy ASAP.

Disneyland also soon will be offering a $50 kids' ticket deal. Those will go on sale October 22, for visits for select dates between January 7 through March 20, 2025. Again, those tickets will be available on our partner's Disneyland tickets page. Couple those with the $104/day adult ticket and a family of four with two children under 10 could visit the park for just $308 a day on those select dates at the beginning of the year.

Magic Key price changes

Disneyland's Magic Key annual passes are not on sale at this time, but remain available for renewal. And for those, the prices are going up.

Imagine: $599 (up $100, or 20%)

Enchant: $974 (up $125, or 14.7%)

Believe: $1,374 (up $125, or 10%)

Inspire: $1,749 (up $100, of 6.1%)

The spoonful of sugar to help this medicine go down is that Disneyland announced today that Magic Key holders will get to be among the first to ride the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure before it opens to all Disneyland guests on November 15. Details will be coming soon from Disneyland on how Magic Key holders can sign up to ride.

Magic Key holders also can look forward to a special Tiana's Bayou Adventure gift to celebrate that opening, Disneyland added. The resort also said that as part of an expansion of its "Extras Unlocked" for Magic Key holders, it will offer deeper discounts on Lightning Lane Multipasses during the year, including a 50% discount between January 6 and 31, 2025.

What about Walt Disney World?

Disneyland and Walt Disney World often raise their prices at the same time in October, but with Hurricane Milton shutting down theme park operations in Florida, there are no pricing changes there at this time. Still, fans should expect a ticket price increase at Walt Disney World's theme parks at some point after operations resume.

If you want to get a free, no-obligation quote on a Walt Disney World vacation in the meantime, please contact our travel agency sponsor at this link.

To keep up to date with more theme park news and deals, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)