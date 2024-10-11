Disneyland teases 'Paint the Night' return

The Disneyland Resort this morning teased the return of its Paint the Night parade.

A social media post from Disneyland showed close-up video of the Cars' Mack float from the nighttime parade, along with the caption, "When can we do this again?" That's a lyric from the Owl City song that plays as one of the theme songs in Paint the Night.

Paint the Night debuted in September 2014 at Hong Kong Disneyland before opening in May 2015 at Disneyland, where it replaced the Main Street Electrical Parade. Paint the Night opens with a musical callback to the Electrical Parade's Baroque Hoedown before playing into its Owl City soundtrack.



The Little Mermaid float in Disney's Paint the Night parade

The parade later moved over to Disney California Adventure, where it closed in November 2018. The Hong Kong Disneyland original has not returned after the pandemic lockdown, but is expected back next year for the park's 20th anniversary celebration.

Next year is also Disneyland's 70th anniversary. Disney provided few details about that celebration during the D23 event in Anaheim last month, so fans have been waiting for more about what Disneyland will be doing to celebrate its birthday.

