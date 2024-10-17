Universal Orlando sets opening date for Epic Universe

Universal Epic Universe will open officially on May 22, 2025, Universal Orlando announced this morning.

Tickets and vacation packages for Universal Epic Universe will go on sale starting October 22. Initially, Universal Orlando will sell three-day and longer passes that include one day at Epic Universe. Prices for those will start at $352 plus tax. (That's $118 a day.)

Additional tickets, including one-day tickets and Universal Express passes, will go on sale at future dates before the park opens. Universal Orlando's annual passholders will get access to single-day tickets starting October 24.

Located on the new South Campus near Orlando's Orange County Convention Center, Universal Epic Universe will include Orlando's installation of Super Nintendo World, as well as a new The Wizarding World of Harry Potter land - Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe - Universal's first theme park land devoted to its classic monsters.

Celestial Park will be the park's central land, from which guests will enter portals to each of the other four lands, which will not interconnect. Celestial Park will also be home to Stardust Racers, Epic's Mack Rides dual-track multi-launch racing coaster.

For more on the attractions and dining experiences in the park, please visit our Universal Epic Universe page.

Planning a Universal Orlando visit?

For assistance in planning a Universal Orlando vacation, including Epic Universe, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (15)