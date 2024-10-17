Silver Dollar City plans hotel, $500 million expansion

Silver Dollar City is building its own hotel, as part of a planned half-billion-dollars in investments over the next decade.

The park's investment plan includes developing 1,200 acres next to the Branson, Missouri theme park. But first up is the completion of a 262-room hotel resort.

"This is more than just growth - it's a new era," Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts President Brad Thomas said. "Over the next decade, we will mindfully transform 1,200 acres into an authentic, only-in-the-Ozarks destination starting with our first resort. The new resort will combine Silver Dollar City's spirit of playfulness, discovery, craftsmanship and exploration with all that makes The Heart of the Ozarks so special."

The new hotel will include a full-service restaurant, indoor and outdoor pools, meeting space, and views of the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake. The resort also will offer "unparalleled access to Silver Dollar City theme park," the park said.



Concept art courtesy Silver Dollar City

Now under construction on a hill south of SR 76, overlooking the theme park, Silver Dollar City Resort is scheduled to open in late 2026.

Silver Dollar City opened in 1960, as the Herschend family looked to expand the appeal of its Marvel Cave attraction. The theme parks stands above the cave, which is included with park admission. But today, Silver Dollar City is known more for its top-quality entertainment, food (Cinnamon Bread FTW), and roller coasters, including this year's new Fire In the Hole.

"This investment showcases Silver Dollar City's commitment to tourism and economic growth in the Ozarks and for the State of Missouri," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "We are excited to see this project bring thousands of new jobs and millions of new visitors to our great state."

Silver Dollar City Resort will be a rare theme park-owned hotel in the middle of the United States, filling a gap between the hotels at Six Flags' Cedar Point (when will that stop being weird to say?) in Ohio and Herschend's Dollywood in Tennessee and those at Disneyland in California.

As for additional projects, Silver Dollar City has an immense area to work with, though the hilly topography will present design and engineering challenges. But an average of $50 million a year to spend over the next 10 years will create plenty of opportunity to address those challenges.

