Disney teases Iger exit once again

The Walt Disney Company this morning announced its latest timeline for the replacement of CEO Bob Iger.

"Who will succeed Bob Iger?" has been the biggest ongoing mystery at Disney for years. After multiple heirs apparent left the company (remember Jay Rasulo? Tom Staggs?), Bob Chapek finally got board approval to take over for Iger... only to be removed and replaced by Iger less than two years later.

Iger's current contract as Disney chief executive runs through 2026, and Iger said when he returned that he did not plan on extending it. Today, in announcing the appointment of a new board chairman, Disney's board said that the company's succession committee is planning to select Iger's replacement in early 2026.

"This timing reflects the progress the Succession Planning Committee and the Board are making, and will allow ample time for a successful transition before the conclusion of Bob Iger’s contract in December 2026,” Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman said. Gorman heads the Disney board's Succession Planning Committee and will be taking over as the new Chairman of Disney's board of directors effective January 2, 2025.

Gorman replaces Mark Parker, who has been Chairman of the Board since April 2023. He replaced Susan Arnold, who served as Board Chairman for a little over a year, replacing Iger, who held the job from 2012 to 2021.

