Tickets go sale for Universal Epic Universe

The first tickets have gone on sale for Universal Epic Universe, the new Universal Orlando theme park that opens May 22, 2025.

Three-day tickets that include one day at Epic Universe are starting at $352 plus tax, or $117.33 a day. Prices vary by date, and are higher for Park-to-Park tickets. The highest priced one park per day ticket we saw was $490 plus tax ($163.33 a day) and that was for the Friday after the grand opening.

Single-day tickets for Universal Epic Universe will go on sale later, with a pre-sale starting for Universal Orlando Annual Pass holders on Thursday.

Bookings also opened today for the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, the hotel inside Universal Epic Universe. We found rates starting at around $450 a night at the beginning of next summer, falling to around $300 by the end of the summer season in August.

Like the theme park, Universal Helios Grand Hotel also opens May 22, 2025. For more information about all the attractions in the new theme park, please visit our Visitors guide to Universal Epic Universe.

Universal now also is offering vacation packages that include admission to Epic Universe and stays at the Helios Grand Hotel. Those packages can save up to $200 over individually booked tickets and reservations.

