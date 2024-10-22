SeaWorld Orlando plans after-hours Christmas coaster event

SeaWorld Orlando has an early Christmas present for roller coaster fans. The park will hold a "Coasters After Dark Christmas Edition" event on select nights starting next month.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, at $49.99 plus tax. The three-hour extra ride time event kicks off with an extra hour of mix-in theme park admission before SeaWorld Orlando closes to regular park guests in the evening.

During the event, guests can ride SeaWorld Orlando's roller coasters: Mako, Manta, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, Kraken, Ice Breaker, Journey to Atlantis, and the new Penguin Trek. Select food and beverage locations will be open, and the park will be lit up for the holiday season.

The event runs from 8-11pm on November 8, 9 and 15, and 9pm to midnight on November 22, December 6 and 13. Tickets are on sale on the SeaWorld website. Admission to the event includes one hour of theme park admission before the party's start.

