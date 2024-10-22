The Big Bad Wolf is coming back to Busch Gardens

The Big Bad Wolf is returning to Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

A month after asking fans to vote on one of three proposed names for its new Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster, the Virginia theme park threw away those options and settled on a callback to its past. The new coaster for 2025 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be called The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge.

The original Big Bad Wolf was an Arrow Suspended Coaster that ran from 1984 to 2009 on the site now occupied by Verbolten. The new coaster will be set in the park's Oktoberfest land and, at 2,583 feet long, be a longer version of the Phoenix Rising coaster that opened this year at Busch Gardens's sister park in Florida. [Here is our review of that one, with on-ride video: Phoenix Rising soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.]

"This attraction is unlike anything we’ve ever done before," Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President Kevin Lembke said. "We’ve created an experience that combines storytelling with family-friendly thrills. Guests will feel completely immersed in the story of the Bavarian village, as the sound of screams and the echo of a howling wolf creates chaos in the familiar town."

Here is the park's hype video:

For our reader rankings of the park's coasters, please visit our Visitors Guide to Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

