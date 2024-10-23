Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Disney installs a new look for one of its theme parks

October 23, 2024, 9:50 AM · Walt Disney Studios Park is another step closer to its transformation into Disney Adventure World.

Walt Disney Imagineering is redeveloping Disneyland Paris second gate. Disney Adventure World will be the new name for the current Walt Disney Studios Park once its new World of Frozen land opens in 2026. But that is not the only change happening at the Paris theme park.

The former Studio 1 building at the park's entrance also is changing. Today, WDI released photos of the installation of the building's new marquee and interior detail.

Disney Paris World Premiere facade
Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Disney Paris World Premiere interior detail

The building's old movie studio theme is out, and a new Hollywood theater theme is in. The idea that the park's entrance is no longer representing a place where movies are made (they never were there) and instead is becoming glitzy movie theater, through which you walk to enter a place where those cinematic stories come to life.

The newly themed "World Premiere" building will open next spring.

Replies (2)

MyHandsDontScan
MyHandsDontScan
October 23, 2024 at 11:13 AM

Is it too late to change the name?

HappyHaunt
HappyHaunt
October 23, 2024 at 7:55 PM

Maybe they can name the French LL premier the “Let them eat cake ticket.”

