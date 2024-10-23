Disney installs a new look for one of its theme parks

Walt Disney Studios Park is another step closer to its transformation into Disney Adventure World.

Walt Disney Imagineering is redeveloping Disneyland Paris second gate. Disney Adventure World will be the new name for the current Walt Disney Studios Park once its new World of Frozen land opens in 2026. But that is not the only change happening at the Paris theme park.

The former Studio 1 building at the park's entrance also is changing. Today, WDI released photos of the installation of the building's new marquee and interior detail.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

The building's old movie studio theme is out, and a new Hollywood theater theme is in. The idea that the park's entrance is no longer representing a place where movies are made (they never were there) and instead is becoming glitzy movie theater, through which you walk to enter a place where those cinematic stories come to life.

The newly themed "World Premiere" building will open next spring.

