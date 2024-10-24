Disney takes delivery of its newest cruise chip

Ship construction officially is complete on the Disney Treasure, and Disney Cruise Line has taken delivery of its newest ship.

The handover took place today in a ceremony in The Netherlands, from where shipbuilder Meyer Werft has been conducting sea trials of Disney Treasure. With the handover, Disney Cruise Line now gets to do the cruise ship equivalent of driving a new car off the dealer lot. Just slap a Bahamian license plate on it, and this new ship is good to go.



Well, not exactly. While construction of the ship is finished, many magical touches remain to be installed before Disney Treasure welcomes its first paying guests in December. Culinary and entertainment teams must prepare its Plaza de Coco, Worlds of Marvel, and 1923 restaurants. Cast and crew will rehearse and finish staging the new "Disney The Tale of Moana" stage show, as well as the Treasure's productions of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Disney Seas the Adventure."

And, oh yeah, some Disney ghosts will need to move in to populate the ship's first-ever Haunted Mansion Parlor bar, too.

Disney Treasure is Disney's second Wish-class ship, but the first not to be finished during pandemic lockdowns and capacity restrictions. So this might be considered Disney's first "normal" deployment of a Wish-class ship, if that's a thing.

But let's talk about Captain Mickey for a moment.

There he is, with Captain Minnie, after the handover ceremony. Seeing Mickey in The Netherlands got me thinking: How many Mickey Mouses (Mickey Mice?) appear on stage around the world in any given hour? You can find Mickey in each of Disney's 12 theme parks around the world as well as on (now) five cruise ships. Plus all the touring shows and corporate appearances, including children's hospital visits. That's a lot for Mickey to do at once.

Forget the British Empire. The sun never sets on Mickey Mouse's face.

For more on what will be aboard the ship, please see our visitor's guide: Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure.

