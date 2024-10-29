First look at the monsters of Universal Epic Universe

Universal listened to its fans. When Universal Orlando opens its new theme park next May, it will include the most advanced practical figures that Universal has ever developed.

Forget screens. The signature attraction in the new Dark Universal land at Universal Epic Universe will feature 14 animated figures depicting Universal's classic monsters. And today, Universal is sharing a first look at some of them.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will be a dark ride with Kuka-arm ride vehicles, like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This ride, however, takes us through Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – is working on a plan to control the land's monsters. But – as they always must on any great theme park ride – things go terribly wrong and Universal's classic monsters are unleashed from Dr. Frankenstein's lab. Needless to say, they are not happy with her, or us.

At nine feet tall, Frankenstein's Monster will appear first in the ride's preshow, where he will walk within Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's lab.





Dracula is leading the monster's charge, appearing several times during the ride.





Joining the vampire will be The Wolf Man,





The Creature from the Black Lagoon,





as well as other classic monsters from Universal Studios, including The Mummy, The Phantom of the Opera, and the Brides of Dracula.

Want to see these figures in action? Check out Universal's latest behind-the-scenes video:

Universal Epic Universe opens officially May 22, 2025. Tickets and vacation packages are on sale now. For Epic Universe tickets, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

