New looks, new names coming to Downtown Disney

Disneyland is sharing the first looks at the new Porto's Bakery and Café coming to Downtown Disney. The resort also has announced the names of the two new steakhouse and barbecue restaurants coming to the shopping and dining district.
Porto's Bakery and Café will be taking over the spot currently occupied by Earl of Sandwich and previously home to La Brea Bakery and Cafe. This will be new construction, and Disneyland today shared concept art of the exterior of the new restaurant.
The Disneyland location will be the first Porto's to feature sit-down table service and a full bar. Here is a look at the interior.
Elsewhere in Downtown Disney, we now know the names of the new restaurants that will be taking over the former Tortilla Jo's space.
Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon will be a table-service location serving steaks, seafood, and cocktails from Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, while his Pearl's Roadside BBQ will be a quick-service location next door. Look for "pulled pork, beef brisket and smoked heritage turkey with house-made sauces, along with craft beers and moonshine cocktails" there, according to Disney.
No dates yet for either Porto's or the new Chef Isidori restaurants.
In other Downtown Disney news, the previously announced Avengers Reserve and D-Lander Shop merchandise locations will open December 6. In the old Marceline's Confectionery space, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets - serving freshly made Werther's Original Caramel popcorn - will open later this winter, as will the Parkside Market building, which will be home to the Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, and GG’s Chicken Shop restaurants.
Honestly I’m not a fan of the architectural style of those Porto’s and Arthur & Sons buildings at all. I still get sad every time I walk past the new Jazz Kitchen building, and here it seems like Disney is just doubling down on that bright-colored, minimalist “modern California” style. I loved that Tortilla Jo’s felt like Frontierland, I loved that Jazz Kitchen felt like New Orleans Square, and it just seems weird to me to abandon the “Disney” experience and theming in favor of generic looking designs. At least the BBQ building looks kind of cool.
Also, a steakhouse in 2024? I feel like steak is getting less and less popular with each generation, but maybe that’s just me.