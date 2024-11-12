Disney Treasure arrives in Florida

Disney's newest cruise ship is home.

Disney Treasure sailed into Port Canaveral in Florida for the first time this morning. Disney's second Wish-class ship will welcome its first official passengers December 21, after picking up some unscheduled guests on Sunday.



Captains Mickey and Minnie welcome Disney Treasure to Florida. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

But before official sailings begin next month, Disney Treasure is sailing up the Atlantic Coast to New York City, where the ship will have its special Christening celebration on November 19. Disney will livestream that event on its website at 8pm Eastern.

