Walt Disney World adds another single rider line

Walt Disney World has opened a single-rider line for Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

A single-rider queue long has been offered on the original installation of Disney's Ratatouille dark ride, at the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris. But this is the first time that single rider has been opened on Remy's in Orlando.

Remy's is a trackless dark ride that uses six-person ride vehicles, with two rows of three. That makes it an ideal attraction for single rider, given the usual distribution of guest party sizes. Theme parks use single rider queues to fill the odd seats that would otherwise go empty when loading parties onto ride vehicles, allowing the ride to operate close to full capacity and reducing the wait time for everyone.

But - when working properly - single rider can be a big time savings for the fans who use it. Just don't be that family that uses the single rider queue for the time savings but then complains when everyone in the family is separated and seated apart. (Or, as someone who often visits the parks solo, don't use the single rider line unless you're actually, you know, a single visitor.)

Disney is telling guests that the single rider queue for Remy's is a test, so it might not be available at any given moment. But since the ride was designed with a single rider queue, I would not be surprised to see this option become one that is offered whenever the regular queue fills to the point where single rider loading offers a capacity advantage.

Walt Disney World recently has been testing a single rider queue on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Other WDW attractions to use single rider have been Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, Expedition Everest, and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

