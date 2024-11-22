Muppets and Monsters get new homes at Walt Disney World

Sometimes, wishes really do come true.
In January 2023, I published an article, Five Wishes for Disney Parks to Make Come True. My number-one wish was for Walt Disney World to retheme the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios to the Muppets.
I had just worked a day as a background actor on "The Muppets Mayhem" TV show and thought that Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem would be a perfect replacement for Aerosmith as the rock band on the road for this indoor Vekoma coaster. Today, Disney announced that this is happening.
The Muppets' move to the park's Sunset Boulevard clears the way for the announced Monstropolis land at Disney's Hollywood Studios to take over the Muppets' current home on the south side of the park. Disney today also released new concept art for its Monsters, Inc. land.
Disney did not announced closing dates for Muppet*Vision 3D show or the current Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, much less a timeframe for the new attractions' debut.
as a huge aerosmith fan, i am happy with this...it was time for them to retire, especially since they retired from touring. and the muppets have always needed more exposure. this will be a good move.
Disney's strategy continues to payoff. Comcast has invested in a new park while letting its original Orlando parks stumble on without the addition of a single major gate-crasher. This creates a situation where Epic Universe cannibalizes attendance from the existing Comcast parks.
meanwhile, Walt Disney World is satisfied with operating it four parks -- expanding each one equally to ensure its market share remains steady.
Big news here. I became an Aerosmith fan because of the ride (and Armageddon!) so this isn't welcomed news for me. But I'm glad it's the Muppets and not just a more contemporary band. Wonder what the plan is now for the Muppets theater?
Might as well go ahead and move Monster Inc. Laugh Floor to the old Muppet Theater and clear some space for a Tomorrowland update
I’m bummed to lose the muppetvision show and I had hoped that the monsters land might replace the out-of-balance right side of the park and connect to the Sunset Blvd area, but the Aerosmith theme was in dire need of replacement. I’m glad that the Muppets are getting a new home and I hope that WDI has some newer and better enhancements in store to maximize the Muppet mayhem, rather than just having static neon signs.
TH, you've been pushing that nonsense on these boards for years (which isn't even true, IOA has received two massive E-ticket attractions in the last half decade) with zero proof that it will actually happen. Do you happen to have any evidence to support this? Or are you just going to keep spraying garbage?
Makes sense. The current Muppet audience is made up of older folks who probably enjoy thrill rides, so I honestly see this move as a positive. Hopefully they preserve the film on Disney+.
Adding to the Monsters, Inc is good though. Not loosing the Muppet theater means that it can still be a separate attraction. Wonder if it's going to be an improved Monsters Laugh Floor.
Launch Bay lives another day. I will take two attractions for the loss of Muppet Vision. The Muppets can rotate with beauty and the beast at the sunset theatre. The Jollywood Nights Muppet variety show or whatever is pure class.
Hollywood Studios is dated and needs help.
The New Little Mermaid, the new villains dance party thing, and now a potential Monsters show would be fun. It's not anything daring, but I will take it.
RnR also needs to update the track and coaster. I'm 6'1 and I can barely fit in the coaster. It's such an uncomfortable ride.
Captain EO, Muppet Vision, Tough To Be A Bug, and Honey I Shrunk the Audience should all be playing at that pixar theatre in epcot.
A side Great Moments in Hollywood skit would be the icing on the cake.
Well there go my hopes for Hannah Montana Rock’n Roller Coaster. It would have been the best of both worlds.
Sad to see the Muppets get rethemed for Monsters Inc, but honestly Disney has done little to no maintenance on that area. It’s basically holdover space for Galaxy’s Edge.
Happy the muppets will be part of RRC going forward. They need to make sure Dr. Teeth doesn’t do any ambiguous hand gestures in the pre show.
Overall I am happy with this. It is ultimately a plus one to capacity and the land actually looks pretty good for what will probably be a pretty simple re-theme of Grand Avenue. Door Coaster will be popular.
I don't love how Hollywood Studios doesn't have much theme "cohesion." The individual lands are good, but there isn't any rhyme or reason to where they go. I would have liked this over by Toy Story Land with a "Pixar Plaza" branching out to them and any future Pixar lands (looking at you, Incredibles). I think with this decision it seems like the hope for theme cohesion has sailed haha.
But whoo boy, over on another blog I'm apart of, people are NOT HAPPY losing Muppet Vision. To me, that always seemed like it was obviously on the chopping block.
Just a thought...but wouldn't the theater next to Rock n Roller Coaster make the perfect place to move MuppetVision 3D? They could create an entirely new Muppets area in the park. The Villains show could go literally anywhere.
Oh...if that does not work...what about the vacation shorts theater in DHS? Or the Pixar Shorts theater in EPCOT? Both options would be better than losing Jim Henson's last work in the parks.
MuppetVision is an installation and not just a movie, so it can't just play anywhere. Yes, Disney could spend the money to install a custom theater for it in an existing theater space, but if Disney saw value in keeping the show, it would not be getting evicted from its current home.
That said, I am on board with moving Monsters Inc Laugh Floor over to DHS to free that theater in Tomorrowland.
And I also am preparing a full list of attractions throughout WDW that require Muppet overlays, now that Disney has put that option on the table.
Evanweston: Oh please! Comcast has been offering deep discounts all summer to get people into their aging old parks. TPI just announed another two park discount today. What's going on at the Fear Factor theater or the Toon Lagoon theater? How about the dead zone that is Lost Continent. And if you don't think Epic will eat into USF or IOA's numbers, why is Comcast forcing guests to buy tickets to those parks if they want a single day admission to the new one?
@Robert Niles: I'm sure there are some IP-less attractions that could use a Muppet makeover, but why not put some Muppets on top of some IP while we're at it? The Muppets' Lightcycle Run! Kermit's Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin!
The press release saying "whole new theater show" makes me think it won't be laugh floor, but there is also what appears to be a billboard for it in the concept art so who knows.
I think Harryhausens could make a great themed restaurant experience.
I don't love this idea, but I don't hate it either. There's no question Rock 'n' Roller Coaster needs a refresh, however I'm not convinced this is the right way to do it. Perhaps I'll be proven wrong, perhaps not, though I hope if they're spending the money they'll actually do it right and not simply place a cheap overlay on the ride.
Also, as full disclosure, I've personally always found the Muppets to be overrated and Monsters, Inc. is far more likely to get me to make a return trip to WDW than anything they do with that IP.
I'd probably be more upset about this if I hadn't skipped MuppetVision 3D during my last couple of visits. It doesn't matter how beloved an attraction is when it consistently has a 10 minute wait during even peak times. That's just wasted capacity.
Lots of engagement for the muppets. I think this contradicts those claiming love for Monsters Inc as if that is popular with anybody other than the people that were in middle school around the same time (you can do those calculations). Monsters doesnt transcend time like muppets. Of the dozens of cartoons disney has released it is just one. Very little representation at Disney for reasons.
@Trexen: "That's just wasted capacity" is an absolutely brilliant form of assessment. You've created a new standard. It applies to DAK 'Dinosaur' as well.
Disney has offered similar discounts and its attendance was similarly depressed this summer. And Comcast is locking people into vacation packages precisely to avoid the outcome you are saying is inevitable! They are aware of the possibility and are actively working to prevent it!
I have no horse in the race – all I care about is having good parks. But I'm sick of your Disney-tinted nonsense. Get it out of here or have some actual evidence.
you can just ignore stuff people say that you disagree with if you set your mind to it.
I loved MuppetVision but to be honest, the attraction was long showing its age. Reports are last few years looked rougher on the AA and such and not as popular with some guests. Frankly astounded lasted this long, likely the respect for Jim Henson's last project.
The Mayhem for Rock n Roller Coaster is just perfect in so many ways. They can refit the building for the Muppets, throw in more gags, cameos from real rock stars and more. So sad to see MuppetVision go but Disney seems to want to really keep and honor the Muppets in some way so good choice there.