Muppets and Monsters get new homes at Walt Disney World

Sometimes, wishes really do come true.

In January 2023, I published an article, Five Wishes for Disney Parks to Make Come True. My number-one wish was for Walt Disney World to retheme the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios to the Muppets.

I had just worked a day as a background actor on "The Muppets Mayhem" TV show and thought that Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem would be a perfect replacement for Aerosmith as the rock band on the road for this indoor Vekoma coaster. Today, Disney announced that this is happening.



"The Muppets will be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, teaming up with some of music’s biggest stars for a rockin' music festival!," Walt Disney World said in a press release. Image courtesy Disney

The Muppets' move to the park's Sunset Boulevard clears the way for the announced Monstropolis land at Disney's Hollywood Studios to take over the Muppets' current home on the south side of the park. Disney today also released new concept art for its Monsters, Inc. land.



Monsters, Inc. at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney did not announced closing dates for Muppet*Vision 3D show or the current Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, much less a timeframe for the new attractions' debut.

