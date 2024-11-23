Pecos Bill's tasty new menu at Disney World is no tall tale

One the frequently asked questions about visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is, where can I find something good to eat without having to make a reservation or spend too much money?

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe is one of the biggest restaurants at the Magic Kingdom, with hundreds of available seats in Frontierland, across from the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The restaurant has offered several different types of food over the years, recently switching to a Chipotle-inspired "build your own" menu.

I was in town this week for the IAAPA Expo, and headed over to Disney to make a video about my beloved Tom Sawyer Island, which I will post in the next two weeks. While I was there, I sampled the new menu at Pecos Bill.

My choice? The Steamed Green Chili-Cheese Tamale with Stewed Pinto Beans, Queso Fresco, and Pico de Gallo, topped with Green Chile Pork [$12.99].



Steamed Tamale with Green Chile Pork [$12.99]

Other base options at Pecos Bill are a Rice Bowl, Nacho Bowl, or Southwest Caesar Salad, all for the same $12.99 charge. Other protein options are Citrus-Chipotle Chicken or Coca-Cola Cherry Braised Beef. Both the pork and chicken come at no extra cost, but the beef is a $.50 upcharge.

How was it?

I liked this better than the barbecue I had at Disneyland last week. [Is Disneyland's new Barbecue Jamboree a hit?] Masa, rice and beans never will fail to fill you up. A heaping dollop of pork also added heft to the meal, with just enough green chile to keep my tastebuds interested without enflaming my fragile esophagus. (Devoted Mexican food fans will want to apply a liberal splash of hot sauce.) For just a buck or two more than my local Chipotle, this was a tastier bowl than I've had at one of those places in years, making it a great value for a theme park meal.

Pecos Bill also offers a plant-based Masa Flatbread topped with Sweet Potatoes, Stewed Pinto Beans, Plant-based Pepper Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Plant-based Lime Crema for $10.49 and a Double Chili con Queso Burger for $16.49.

As at Disneyland's Hungry Bear last week, the most popular item I saw walk past me while I waited for my lunch was varying forms of the burger, which many guests seemed to be ordering plain or off the kids' menu, where it comes with just a slice of cheese and not the chili or queso. I feel for Disney's culinary team, working to develop new menu items that will satisfy fans like me who are looking for something fresh and satisfying, only to see most park guests order the most basic option available.

Country Bear update

While I was at Disney, I finally got to see the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree in person.

It's a fine show that carries on the playful tradition of the Country Bears, though the 10-minute runtime is a bit short for my liking. Disney selected an all-star lineup of musicians for this show, including Chris Thile, Emily Ann Roberts, and Allison Russell, and they delivered great performances that Disney matched with spot-on Audio Animatronic animation. Seriously, Laurie - Mrs. Violinist.com herself - complimented the bow arm and left hand on Ernest the Dude's fiddling. You can read more about the show here: First look: Disney World's Country Bear Musical Jamboree

