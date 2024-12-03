Disneyland announces its latest SoCal ticket discount

Disneyland is offering another ticket deal for local residents. And we have a way for Southern California residents to get that deal at an even lower price than Disney is offering.

The latest SoCal resident deal is a three-day ticket that's good for Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure visits starting January 1 through May 15, 2025. There's no "fuse" on this ticket, so it can be used any three days during that time, though you will need to make a park reservation in advance for each date you want to visit.

These tickets are on sale now, and here are the prices through our ticket partner:

3-Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket: $194

3-Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass: $286

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket: $279

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass: $371

Those prices save you from $5 to $14 a ticket over Disneyland's prices, so they are the best price I have found on this deal.

And if you do not live in Southern California, other discounts on Disneyland tickets also are available. There's a three-day ticket deal for Disney+ subscribers that's good between now and December 27. There's also a "Kids Special Offer" deal on three-day tickets that can get them into the park for under $50 a day.

You also can find those deals through our ticket partner. Just scroll down to "Disney+ Subscriber Offer Tickets" or search for "Kids Special Offer". Be sure to note the "Ticket info" on each deal and remember that you will need to make a park reservation each day to use these tickets once you buy them. Again, click here to see the prices and buy your tickets.

Whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

To keep up to date with more theme park news and discounts, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)