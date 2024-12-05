Universal sets dates for 2025 Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will start September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park announced today.
Universal's annual after-hours Halloween event will run select nights from September 4 through November 2 next year. It's just one of several events at the park that Universal announced today. Here is the complete schedule - follow the links for our coverage of previous events and previews of new ones.
Tickets are not yet on sale for the 2025 after-hours events. And we will have to stay tuned for more details on that "new summer event," too.
