Universal sets dates for 2025 Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will start September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park announced today.

Universal's annual after-hours Halloween event will run select nights from September 4 through November 2 next year. It's just one of several events at the park that Universal announced today. Here is the complete schedule - follow the links for our coverage of previous events and previews of new ones.

Pass Member Bonus Benefits: February 1–March 20

Butterbeer Season: March 1–May 31

Universal Fan Fest Nights: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18

Pass Member Giveaway 1: May 1–3, item TBA

Pass Member Park Takeover: June, specific night TBA

New Summer Event: June 14–August 10

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: July 4

Back to Hogwarts: August–September, specific dates TBA

Pass Member Appreciation Days: August 15–September 30

Halloween Horror Nights: September 4–November 2

Pass Member Giveaway 2: November 1-30, item TBA

Holidays at Universal: November–December, specific dates TBA

Pass Member Park Takeover: December, specific night TBA

EVE: December 31

Tickets are not yet on sale for the 2025 after-hours events. And we will have to stay tuned for more details on that "new summer event," too.

To keep up to date with all the theme park news from around the "Universe," please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)