New show prepares to 'Take Flight' at Tokyo DisneySea

A new show is set to debut at Tokyo DisneySea next summer.

Dreams Take Flight will premiere on the Hangar Stage at Tokyo DisneySea on July 16, 2025. It's the first show at the venue since "Song of Mirage" closed in February 2020, before the pandemic lockdowns.

The new production will feature Disney characters working together to build an airplane. Pete will be the factory manager, in a welcomed appearance by this relative rare Disney character. Max is on the crew, too, showing that Tokyo Disney is willing to look deep into the Disney roster for this character musical show.

It's not all rare characters, though, with Minnie Mouse starring as the plane's pilot. Other characters appearing during the show will be Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Chip, Dale, Miguel, Timon, Merida, Pocahontas, and Moana. Here is the key art, just released by Tokyo Disney Resort.



Image courtesy Tokyo Disney

The 25-minute production will feature multiple songs with choreography and those character appearances.

