Walt Disney World opens its newest hotel

The first guests have checked into Walt Disney World's new Island Tower addition at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

The new Disney Vacation Club property officially opened to guests today, adding one more place to stay around the Seven Seas Lagoon in front of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

The 10-story tower features duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and a limited number of two-bedroom penthouse villas.



One-bedroom villa at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Island Tower. Photos courtesy Disney Experiences

The IP theme here is, predictably, "Moana," to extend the Polynesian theme of the neighboring resort hotel, which was one of the two original Walt Disney World hotels. Each room in the new tower includes Moana-themed artwork, and there's a "Moana's Voyage" splash pad for kids to enjoy at the tower's Cove Pool.



Moana's Voyage

The tower also brings a new restaurant to the Walt Disney World Resort - Wailulu Bar & Grill. Serving dishes inspired by Hawaiian and Polynesian cuisines, the restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining. Entrees range from $18 Grilled Tofu or Teriyaki Chicken Chow Mein Salad to a $33 Short Rib Loco Moco.



Short Rib Loco Moco

