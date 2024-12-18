Six Flags closes one of its pioneering roller coasters

Carowinds today announced that it has closed three rides, including its Vekoma Flying Coaster.

Nighthawk joins Scream Weaver and Drop Tower in exiting the park, which has announced a Camp Snoopy expansion for its 2025 season. The Carolinas theme park also has announced a "record-breaking" water ride for 2026, as part of Six Flags' billion-dollar investment across the company's parks over the next two years.

Nighthawk opened in 2000 at California's Great America as Stealth. It was the first Flying Coaster from Vekoma - a model line that culminated with the acclaimed F.L.Y. at Germany's Phantasialand. Then-owner Paramount Parks moved Stealth to Carowinds in 2004, where it operated as Borg Assimilator for three years, becoming Nighthawk when Cedar Fair obtained the chain and dropped Star Trek and other Paramount-controlled IPs.

"We know that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate your passion," Carowinds said in its announcement of the ride closures. "These changes are an important part of our growth and underscore our commitment to elevating the park experience. We’re excited about the future, and we can’t wait to begin this journey with you at Carowinds."

