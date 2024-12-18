Voting now open for the Best New Attraction of 2024

It's time to vote for the Best New Attraction of 2024. I have tallied your nominations, and this year there was no clear, runaway leader. So we are going to a front-page vote to determine this year's award.

Based on those nominations, however, we have 11 finalists for your consideration this year. They include dark rides, roller coasters, and shows, from three continents and eight different theme park companies. (Nine, if you want to count Tokyo Disney's Oriental Land Co. as separate from the rest of Disney.)

If you want to see our coverage of these attractions, as well as everything else we covered this year, please visit our New Theme Park Attractions in 2024 page. You watch our on-ride or full-show videos on that page, as well as follow links to our reviews of each new attraction.

While we are moving on to the final vote for our Best New Attraction honor, it is not too late to submit your nominations in three other categories for our 2024 Theme Park Insider Awards. Just follow these links to submit your picks:

Your rankings in those categories will determine what rides and shows we recommend in 2025 on our Theme Park Visitors Guides, so the more locations you list on our rankings, the better those recommendations will be! I will announced the winners in all categories on ThemeParkInsider.com on January 1.

Thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community, and now let's get on with the vote.



