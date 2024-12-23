Disneyland has something new for Haunted Mansion fans

Disneyland today opened its new Haunted Mansion-themed gift shop.

Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond occupies the "repurposed Mansion carriage house" that somehow no guests ever saw in the 55 years that the Mansion has been open in Disneyland's New Orleans Square. Actually, the gift shop stands on the site of the former Splash Mountain's Fastpass ticket distribution station.

Disneyland also just repurposed the Mansion's old Fastpass ticket station site into an extended queue for the dark ride, which is currently offering its Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, themed to "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

As for the new store, Imagineering has filled the space with Easter eggs and callbacks to the ride, in addition to the souvenirs and apparel offered by Disney's merchandise team.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

One of those Easter eggs is a portrait of Disney Imagineer Leota Toombs Thomas, who portrayed Madame Leota in the ride.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

She also was the mother of Imagineer Kim Irvine, who portrays Madame Leota in the Holiday overlay.

Disneyland is promising "additional decorative work and enhancements coming soon" to Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond. So, yeah, the park got the store open just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, but its spirits will not fully materialize until sometime in the new year.

The new shop opens in the same month as Disney's new Haunted Mansion-themed lounge on its new Disney Treasure cruise ship, Haunted Mansion Parlor. For a look inside that location, please see our visitors guide to the ship: Disney unlocks a Treasure for cruise fans.

