All aboard the hype train: Universal's Curse of the Werewolf

December 28, 2024, 2:31 PM · We are looking forward to 2025 by celebrating five new roller coasters that we are most looking forward to experiencing in the new year.

Yesterday, we invited all aboard the hype train for AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland. Today, it's time to hype up Curse of the Werewolf, a Mack Rides spinning family coaster that will open on May 22, 2025, along with the rest of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park.

Universal's Curse of the Werewolf
Concept art courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

Florida visitors and theme park fans have seen a Mack Rides family spinner before, with Cobra's Curse at Busch Gardens Tampa, but Universal's immersive theming and decoration should set Curse of the Werewolf apart from other installations in this family of coasters.

"Guests will enter the encampment of The Guild of Mystics where they’ll be greeted by the Maleva, the guild’s all-knowing seer and leader, who warns them that they bear the mark of the werewolf," Universal's backstory for the ride says. "Guests then board a wagon and venture into the forest – racing to escape the werewolves before they become one themselves."

On board Curse of the Werewolf
On board Curse of the Werewolf

Replies (2)

RockSauron
Darron Holmes
December 28, 2024 at 3:59 PM

I just hope they preplanned and made it so that the werewolf animatronic doesnt wreck the foundation of the ride and can work correctly for an extended period of time, unlike a certain other coaster with a bipedal monster lunging at the riders in the Orlando area.

fattyackin
fattyackin
December 28, 2024 at 4:25 PM

If the theming and thrills are balanced and up to the level expected (hoped for) excellence that this park will bring, then this coaster has the potential to be a real gem.

