All aboard the hype train: Universal's Curse of the Werewolf

We are looking forward to 2025 by celebrating five new roller coasters that we are most looking forward to experiencing in the new year.

Yesterday, we invited all aboard the hype train for AlpenFury at Canada's Wonderland. Today, it's time to hype up Curse of the Werewolf, a Mack Rides spinning family coaster that will open on May 22, 2025, along with the rest of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park.



Concept art courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

Florida visitors and theme park fans have seen a Mack Rides family spinner before, with Cobra's Curse at Busch Gardens Tampa, but Universal's immersive theming and decoration should set Curse of the Werewolf apart from other installations in this family of coasters.

"Guests will enter the encampment of The Guild of Mystics where they’ll be greeted by the Maleva, the guild’s all-knowing seer and leader, who warns them that they bear the mark of the werewolf," Universal's backstory for the ride says. "Guests then board a wagon and venture into the forest – racing to escape the werewolves before they become one themselves."



On board Curse of the Werewolf

For more on this new theme park, please head over to our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe. And to keep up to date with all the latest theme park news, be sure to sign up for Theme Park Insider's free, weekly newsletter.

Finally, for Epic Universe tickets, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page. And for assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including discounts on bundled Epic Universe tickets and on-site hotel stays, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Please come back tomorrow for the next coaster we will be celebrating on the 2025 hype train.

Replies (2)