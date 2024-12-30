It's finally all over for the planned London Resort

And with that, the London Resort comes to an end.

A judge in the United Kingdom has put an end to the saga of the London Resort - the planned multi-billion-pound theme park resort once planned for a site along the River Thames, east of London. The company's CEO stepped down two years ago. The land the resort was supposed to be built on went up for sale last summer. And now, following a complaint by one-time partner Paramount, a judge at the High Court in London has declared the company behind the project finished.

Proposed more than a decade ago, the park originally was designed to feature Paramount IP and branding. The studio then left the project, eventually to return in a limited role. Along the way, the resort's future fictional residents took a back seat to the land's current, real-life inhabitants. Environmental reviews led to authorities declaring the land a "Site of Special Scientific Interest," noting the presence of a rare spider at the site, among other wildlife on the Swanscombe peninsula.

That designation emboldened opposition to the resort, delaying the start of construction and eventually leading to the demise of a project hyped as Britain's "Disneyland."

Still, it looks like theme park fans in the U.K. may get getting a new world-class park anyway, as Universal is moving ahead with its plans for a branded park in Bedford.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)