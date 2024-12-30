All aboard the hype train: Siren's Curse at Cedar Point

The sirens of Lake Erie have something special in store for Cedar Point visitors in 2025.

Next up on our "All aboard the hype train" preview of the most anticipated new roller coasters of the year is Siren's Curse - the first tilt coaster at the Ohio theme park.

"Siren's Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted," Cedar Point said in its press release. "The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."

This model features an element where a train stops as the track below tilts from horizontal to vertical before releasing the train to continue along the track.

Tilt coasters have been around for 20 years, with Vekoma's first Cliffhanger opening as Gravity Max in Taiwan. Tilting is also the gimmick on the X-Scream ride atop the Strat hotel tower in Las Vegas. But 2025 is setting up to be the year of the Vekoma Tilt Coaster, with Siren's Curse one of three of the model planned for a 2025 debut, joining Circuit Breaker at Cotaland in Texas and Iron Rattler at Six Flags Qiddiya City.



Many coaster fans hope that Siren's Curse won't be the only "new" coaster at Cedar Point in 2025. The park is hoping to have its Top Thrill 2 back and running for the season, too, following its premature closure shortly after its debut last May.

Previously on "All aboard the hype train":

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)