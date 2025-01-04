Four new places to eat and drink open at Disneyland

A wave of food and beverage locations has opened on the west side of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

The new Parkside Market food hall soft-opened to resort guests today. The building includes four new food service locations, including two new quick-service restaurants.

GG's Chicken Shop: serving chicken sandwiches, salads, and sides

Seoul Sister: serving fast-casual Korean-style rice bowls

Sip & Sonder: serving lattes, frozen drinks, and delicious small bites

Vista Parkside Market: Located on the hall's second story, this bar offers craft cocktails and mocktails



Photo courtesy Disneyland

The new Googie-inspired food hall is located across the bandstand lawn from the Din Tai Fung restaurant that opened last year. Last month also saw the opening of the new D-Lander Shop and Avengers Reserve retail stores in Downtown Disney.

Future developments in the shopping and dining district include a new Earl of Sandwich location, a Porto's Bakery that will take over the current Earl location, and the opening of the table-service Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and counter-service Pearl's Roadside BBQ in the former Tortilla Jo's location. No dates on those yet.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)