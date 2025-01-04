Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Four new places to eat and drink open at Disneyland

January 4, 2025, 4:35 PM · A wave of food and beverage locations has opened on the west side of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

The new Parkside Market food hall soft-opened to resort guests today. The building includes four new food service locations, including two new quick-service restaurants.

Parkside Market
Photo courtesy Disneyland

The new Googie-inspired food hall is located across the bandstand lawn from the Din Tai Fung restaurant that opened last year. Last month also saw the opening of the new D-Lander Shop and Avengers Reserve retail stores in Downtown Disney.

Future developments in the shopping and dining district include a new Earl of Sandwich location, a Porto's Bakery that will take over the current Earl location, and the opening of the table-service Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and counter-service Pearl's Roadside BBQ in the former Tortilla Jo's location. No dates on those yet.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Efteling sets its own standard for theme park excellence

Efteling sets its own standard for theme park excellence

Vacation deals

Park tickets

Subscribe by email

Subscribe by RSS

New attraction reviews

News archive