Efteling sets its own standard for theme park excellence

Looking for an alternative to Disney's theme parks... that's not Universal? It's time to put Efteling on your vacation wish list.

The Dutch theme park placed fourth in our Theme Park Insider reader rankings this year - the highest placement by any park that's not Disney nor Universal. You can learn more about the park today in our newly updated Visitors Guide to Efteling.

Theme Park Insider offers one-page visitors guides to four dozen popular theme parks around the world. These guides include our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit.

In 2024, Efteling opened Danse Macabre, Intamin's first Dynamic Motion Stage ride. But in typical Efteling fashion, the park did not just install and market this concept as an innovative new thrill ride. Instead, the technology took a back seat to Efteling's detailed backstory and theming for the attraction.

Inspired by Camille Saint-Saens' 1874 symphonic poem, Danse Macabre replaced the park's former Haunted House with a musical adventure focusing on an enchanted barrel organ, Esmeralda, which has led the descendants of long-missing conductor Joseph Charlatan to Huyverwoud - this newly themed forest area in the park. Is the chapel here the final resting place of Charlatan and his orchestra? Read more in our coverage of Danse Macabre.

Prior to Danse Macabre's opening on Halloween, Theme Park Insider's Russell Meyer visited the park and filed a detailed, two-part trip report, focusing on the park's thrill rides and fairy tale wonders.

In 2025, Efteling will open a new Efteling Grand Hotel at the park's entrance. It also will debut the 31st fairy tale in its Sprookjesbos [Fairytale Forest] - The Princess and the Pea. Keep in touch with Theme Park Insider for coverage of those openings, as well as more of what's happening in the industry around the world. The best way to do that is to sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Meanwhile, we will see you over on our updated Visitors Guide to Efteling.

Replies (0)