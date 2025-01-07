Walt Disney World announces four more runDisney event weekends

Disney has announced its next set of dates for its runDisney marathon and half-marathon events.

Events at Walt Disney World

October 23-26, 2025: Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

January 7-11, 2026: Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

February 26-March 2, 2026: Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

April 16-19, 2026: runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

Registration opens to Platinum and Gold Club runDisney members on February 4 for the Wine & Dine event, on March 4 for the new WDW Marathon weekend, on June 17 for the Princess Half Weekend, and on July 22 for the 2026 Springtime Surprise event. After these advance registration opportunities, general registration opens one week later for each event.

In addition, registration is now open for the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend on September 4-7, 2025. Next year's Disneyland events will be announced later. In the meantime, three virtual runDisney events also are on the calendar for U.S. residents in 2025. Visit rundisney.com for more information.

Even if you are not a runner or a friend of one, you should take note of the runDisney weekends, as they bring tens of thousands of visitors to the resort, making these formerly under-visited weekends now among the most crowded of the year.

