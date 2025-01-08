Fires and wind close LA-area attractions

A devastating wind storm and the wildfires it spawned have closed several attractions in the Los Angeles area.

Universal Studios Hollywood and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood announced that they will be closed today, January 8, due to the conditions. Refunds of scheduled tours are available at WB by calling the tour office.

The nearby Eaton Fire grew to over 2,000 acres overnight, choking Foothill communities with smoke as flames consumed multiple homes. That followed the eruption of the Palisade Fire earlier on Tuesday, with prompted mass evacuations from Malibu to Santa Monica, burning the grounds of the Getty Villa museum, which will remain closed through the weekend.

On a personal note, the Theme Park Insider team evacuated our home in Pasadena last night, which had filled with smoke from the Eaton Fire. I will continue to keep you updated with attraction news today as I can from our temporary HQ in LA.

Update: Six Flags Magic Mountain also has closed for the day. Magic Mountain is just north of the Hurst Fire, which has burned more than 500 acres in Sylmar.

