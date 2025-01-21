Robert Niles
Efteling shares new looks inside its new Grand Hotel

January 21, 2025, 4:45 PM · Efteling is sharing fresh concept art for its upcoming Efteling Grand Hotel, which opens this summer.

The Efteling Grand Hotel will be the first on-site hotel to be located inside the Dutch theme park. Now under construction between the park's entry and its Fairytale Forest, Efteling Grand Hotel will offer 140 rooms and suites.

Efteling Grand Hotel
All images courtesy Efteling

Here is the lobby of the hotel...

Efteling Grand Hotel lobby

And a look inside the hotel's cafe, Brasserie 7.

Brasserie 7

The Efteling Grand Hotel also will offer a restaurant and bar called Mystique.

Mystique restaurant and bar

Here is a look at one of the hotel's bedrooms, overlooking the Fairytale Forest.

Efteling Grand Hotel bedroom

The hotel rooms and suites will come in four different color themes and overlook the Fairytale Forest, the Aquanura water show, the entry plaza, or the Pardoes Promenade. And here is a reverse bedroom view of another room, this one featuring bunk beds for the kids.

Efteling Grand Hotel bedroom reverse view

Registration should open soon for the hotel, which will debut this summer.

For more information about, and our recommendations for visiting, the theme park, please check out our newly updated Visitors Guide to Efteling.

