Efteling shares new looks inside its new Grand Hotel

Efteling is sharing fresh concept art for its upcoming Efteling Grand Hotel, which opens this summer.

The Efteling Grand Hotel will be the first on-site hotel to be located inside the Dutch theme park. Now under construction between the park's entry and its Fairytale Forest, Efteling Grand Hotel will offer 140 rooms and suites.



All images courtesy Efteling

Here is the lobby of the hotel...

And a look inside the hotel's cafe, Brasserie 7.

The Efteling Grand Hotel also will offer a restaurant and bar called Mystique.

Here is a look at one of the hotel's bedrooms, overlooking the Fairytale Forest.

The hotel rooms and suites will come in four different color themes and overlook the Fairytale Forest, the Aquanura water show, the entry plaza, or the Pardoes Promenade. And here is a reverse bedroom view of another room, this one featuring bunk beds for the kids.

Registration should open soon for the hotel, which will debut this summer.

For more information about, and our recommendations for visiting, the theme park, please check out our newly updated Visitors Guide to Efteling.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)