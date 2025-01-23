Disney Cruise leader to take over at Disneyland Resort

Thomas Mazloum soon will be the new President of the Disneyland Resort, taking over from Ken Potrock, Disney announced today.

If you’ve been following Theme Park Insider, you might recognize Mazloum as the head of the Disney Experiences segment that includes the Disney Cruise Line. We spoke to Thomas late last year about the expansion of Disney’s cruise business: Disney looks to more ships to serve more fans in more markets.

“Thomas is an innovative and inspiring leader with immense operational expertise, a deep passion for our cast and guest experience, and a strong sense of community,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said. “He will guide Disneyland Resort through an exciting new era of growth with the recent approval of DisneylandForward, unlocking opportunities for expansion and investment in Anaheim for the next 40 years.”

Mazloum has been President New Experiences Portfolio & Disney Signature Experiences since 2020, overseeing Disney Cruise Line as well as Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by Disney, and Storyliving By Disney. He also has worked in multiple roles at the Walt Disney World Resort during his time with the company.

"With the launch of the 70th Anniversary celebration later this year, the addition of new experiences underway and the opportunities for growth, there couldn’t be a more thrilling time to take on this role," Mazloum said. "I am honored to be asked to lead the incredible Disneyland Resort team and remain committed to upholding the culture and legacy of Walt's first park, while building the future."

Potrock will take over a new role as President, The Walt Disney Company Major Events Integration. In that role, he will “focus on maximizing the companywide value of large-scale sports, entertainment and tourism events ranging from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to the 250th Anniversary of the nation,” according to Disney's press release.

Potrock will continue to report to D'Amaro, with accountability to Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman ESPN.

High-level management changes often become a game of musical chairs, so Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Joe Schott will take over as the new President of Disney Signature Experiences. Andrew Bolstein steps up to replace Joe as President & General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

The changes take effect in March.

