How Miral won on Yas Island and what it plans next

Perhaps the biggest theme park industry news shocker of 2025 came with the reveal that The Walt Disney Company will put its seventh theme park resort in the United Arab Emirates, on Miral's Yas Island resort in Abu Dhabi.

That decision might have surprised many theme park fans and industry insiders. But anyone who has been following Miral's work over the past decade-plus could see the match here. Plenty of state-sponsored entities have announced or opened location based entertainment in the Middle East in the 21st century. But no one in the Gulf region has enjoyed the creative and financial success that Miral has with its theme parks, sports facilities, and cultural institutions. That made Miral the ideal partner for Disney in serving this region of the world.

As part of the 15th anniversary this year of the opening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - Yas Island's first theme park - Miral offered me the opportunity to interview Deana Taylor, Vice President of Operations, Innovation & Transformation at Miral Experiences.

Before taking on her current role overseeing Miral's operational strategic initiatives, Taylor was General Manager at Ferrari World, where she oversaw the park's daily operations. She came to that role following a 14-year run at Village Roadshow Theme Parks in Australia.

Robert: Please tell me about your journey into this industry. What inspired you and brought you into the theme park business?

Deana: My journey into the attractions and leisure industry began with a deep passion for guest experience and a fascination with how storytelling, technology, and operations unite to create moments people remember for a lifetime. I’ve been fortunate to work across diverse markets, but my most defining chapter began when I joined Miral Experiences as the General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Stepping into Ferrari World Abu Dhabi especially as the first theme park on Yas Island was incredibly special. I had the privilege of contributing to its evolution, from launching attractions like the Family Zone and Mission Ferrari to hosting celebrity visits, introducing new shows, and elevating the overall guest experience.

Now, in my role as Vice President of Operations, Innovation & Transformation, witnessing and celebrating 15 years of this award-winning park is a proud milestone. It’s inspiring to continue seeing how Miral Experiences is shaping and evolving entertainment in the capital, pushing boundaries and redefining what world-class experiences look like.

I fell in love with this industry from day one it’s all about delivering joy at scale, with precision, creativity, and heart.

Robert: Ferrari World opened to a great deal of skepticism about Abu Dhabi, and the Gulf region in general, as a successful theme park destination. How has Miral and Yas Island been able to convert skeptics into advocates over the past 15 years?

Deana: When Ferrari World Abu Dhabi first opened, there was a great deal of curiosity and skepticism about whether a world-class theme park could truly thrive in the Gulf. Fast-forward 15 years, and Yas Island has become one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations. What shifted perceptions was our ability to consistently deliver on our promise: exceptional storytelling, operational excellence, and attractions that set global benchmarks.

Over the years, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has welcomed visitors from more than 195 countries, hosted over 1,000 celebrity visits, and seen more than 6.8 million riders experience rides like Formula Rossa. We’ve also hosted over 4,000 corporate events, five major car exhibitions, and four Ferrari Owners Club Cavalcades all while recently opening the World First Ferrari Themed Esports Arena. These milestones reflect not just scale, but sustained trust and excitement from our guests.

Our commitment to accessibility and inclusion has been equally important, with the park earning recognition as a Certified Autism Center underscoring our belief that world-class experiences should be welcoming to all.

Today, skeptics have become advocates, and advocates have become loyal repeat visitors who have witnessed the Park and the Island’s evolution firsthand. It’s that trust and the Miral commitment to excellence that transformed curiosity into confidence, and confidence into long-term admiration.

Robert: With each new park opening, Miral has raised its creative standard. As the first theme park on Yas Island, what has Ferrari World done - and what is it planning to do - to keep up with its siblings at Warner Bros., SeaWorld, and soon, Disney?

Deana: As the first theme park on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has always embraced the spirit of leadership and innovation. For 15 years, the park has set the tone whether through world-first rides like Formula Rossa or through continuous investment in new family-friendly zones, immersive entertainment, and seasonal events that evolve with our guests.

Keeping pace with our sister parks isn’t a competition; it’s a shared ambition. Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi redefined storytelling, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi set new standards in marine-life experiences, and Disney will bring its own magic. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi responds by raising its own bar enhancing guest flow, introducing new attractions, new restaurants, leveraging technology to elevate operations, and ensuring the Ferrari brand continues to be expressed in bold, fresh ways.

Robert: A lot of very creative, innovative attractions have faltered or failed over the years because their operations could not fulfill the promises of their design. What is the team at Miral doing to cultivate, train and maintain an operations team that keeps these parks running as designed?

Deana: At Miral, we understand that even the most innovative attractions succeed only when operations uphold the vision behind their design. That is why we invest heavily in continuous training and upskilling across all our parks. Our colleagues receive hands on technical training, scenario based training and cross park exposure to ensure they can confidently operate complex, story-driven experiences. As technology evolves so do our teams. We provide ongoing coaching and development programs that keep skills sharp and standards high. This commitment ensures our attractions don’t just run as intended, they deliver the magic, precision and reliability our guests expect every day. At Miral, we don’t just operate experiences we elevate them

Robert: Abu Dhabi is a global destination and growing as such. How do you recruit and train employees to reflect and serve the diversity of guests who are coming to the resort?

Deana: Abu Dhabi’s guest profile is incredibly diverse, and our teams must reflect that. We recruit talent from around the world, prioritizing cultural competence, multilingual communication, and empathy. Our training programs are built around global hospitality standards while being deeply connected to Emirati values warmth, respect and generosity.

Robert: What have you learned from colleagues in this industry - at Miral and elsewhere - that you think others in this business need to know to be successful?

Deana: The greatest lesson I've learned within Miral and throughout my career is that success in this industry lies in the balance between innovation and discipline. Creativity makes a concept compelling, but operational discipline makes it last. Another key lesson is the power of collaboration. Miral's achievements over the past decade and a half, including Ferrari World's 15-year legacy, have only been possible because teams, partners and global experts work together with shared purpose. Anyone entering this industry should value people, invest in continuous improvement, and never underestimate the power of listening to guests, to teams, and to the market.

Robert: What attractions, entertainment or people out there inspire you professionally today?

Deana: I’m inspired by individuals and teams who approach guest experience with both imagination and rigor. Whether it’s global leaders in themed entertainment, pioneers of immersive technologies, or our own teams who bring Ferrari World and our other parks to life daily, their creativity and resilience spark new ideas. Personally, the evolution of Yas Island’s attractions continues to inspire me. Watching how each park builds upon the last keeps us all energized as we enter the next chapter beyond Ferrari World’s 15th anniversary. There is a lot happening in the attractions world that inspires me. Cutting edge technologies, bold storytelling, new ways parks are blending physical and digital immersion. But honestly, the inspiration that drives me most consistently is our own people, Miralies. Their passion for imagining, designing, building and delivering unforgettable experiences is something I get to witness up close and it never gets old. I am also inspired by leaders across our industry who pair vision with courage. Those who dream big but also understand the discipline and detail it takes to bring those dreams safely and spectacularly to life.

Robert: What upcoming new developments (that you can share) are you most excited for at Miral? And why should we, as fans, be excited about them as well?

Deana: We are entering one of the most exciting eras for Miral. I can’t reveal everything yet, but what I can say is that our pipeline reflects the same ambition that has shaped Yas Island’s growth over the past 15 years. We are developing new experiences that blend storytelling, technology, and innovation at levels that will surprise even our most loyal fans.

Why should guests be excited? Because we’re not just expanding we’re elevating. Every new development is designed with the future of entertainment in mind, ensuring Yas Island remains a destination that continually reinvents itself. If the first 15 years of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi laid the foundation, the next chapter will redefine what immersive entertainment looks like in the region and beyond.

* * *

For more information about the Yas Island theme parks, including the upcoming Disney resort, please see our visitors guide and previous coverage:

