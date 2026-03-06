Search the site Search

Texas' Barracuda Strike sets new record for family coasters

The third - and tallest - installation of the inverted family coaster in the U.S. opens this weekend.

Barracuda Strike opens officially on Saturday at SeaWorld San Antonio. The Bolliger & Mabillard inverted family coaster reaches a height of 90 feet, making it the tallest of the three coasters of this model that parent company United Parks has bought and installed over the past three years.

The coaster drops riders to a top speed of 44 mph on the edges of the park's central lake. From there, riders skim across tree tops and then dive again into several decorative elements on the 1,800-foot track.

Technically, Barracuda Strike is SeaWorld San Antonio's second B&M invert. But 1997's The Great White is hardly the family model, with five inversions and a height requirement of 54 inches. Barracuda Strike has a height requirement of just 42 inches and zero inversions.

Here is the front-row POV:

Barracuda Strike follows last year's Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and 2024's Phoenix Rising in Tampa.

For discounted tickets to the Texas theme park, please visit our partner's SeaWorld San Antonio tickets page.

Replies (0)