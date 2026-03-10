Search the site Search

Silver Dollar City opens its new Showboat experience

A new themed entertainment cruise is sailing its maiden voyage today.

No, I am not writing about the Disney Adventure, which is carrying its first paying guests from Singapore today. This post is about the reimagined Silver Dollar City’s Showboat.

For years, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts has operated the Showboat Branson Belle on Table Rock Lake. The sternwheeler carried guests for a trip on the Ozark mountain lake while they enjoyed dinner and show.

When I last visited Silver Dollar City for the opening of the new Fire in the Hole in 2024, the park invited me aboard the Showboat Branson Belle for its sunset dinner cruise. I thought the musical variety revue was fine, but it felt like a production that could have played in any of the theaters in Branson. There was nothing about it that felt distinctive to Silver Dollar City or a old-time riverboat cruise.

Talking with some people at Herschend that week, I sensed that I was not the only one who felt that away. Last year, Silver Dollar City announced that it would rebrand and reimagine the Showboat Branson Belle for 2026. And today, guests will get to experience the result.



The Rivertown Ramblers on the Silver Dollar City’s Showboat. Photo courtesy Silver Dollar City

The new production stars Silver Dollar City's Rivertown Ramblers. In its press release, the park said: "With Mike Bliss as First Mate of Merriment, the show takes guests on a musical journey created exclusively for the lake, blending music and comedy with the same high-caliber entertainment guests expect inside the park."

Silver Dollar City also has created new menu items for the boat's three-course meal, including a new berry-topped vanilla crème cake for dessert.

Silver Dollar City's Showboat sails from White River Landing, off Missouri 165, about 10 miles south of the Silver Dollar City theme park. The showboat sails Tuesdays through Saturdays through mid-May, when it adds a Sunday sailing for the summer season. Tickets range from $69-110 for guests ages 12 and older and $49-80 for kids ages 4-11. Reservations are available on Silver Dollar City's website.

