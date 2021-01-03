Specs Revealed for World's Tallest, Fastest, Longest Coaster

Planning has begun for what developers are calling the world's fastest, tallest, and longest roller coaster. The Falcon’s Flight is set to anchor the new Six Flags Qiddiya park that is now scheduled to open in 2023. Six Flags and its development partner, Qiddiya Investment Company, first announced the coaster in 2019, but today's announcement provides some specs for the record-setting thrill ride.

The Falcon’s Flight "will travel across approximately 4km, feature a vertical cliff dive maneuver into a 160m-deep valley using magnetic motor acceleration (LSM technology), and achieve unprecedented speeds of 250+ km/h," Qiddiya said in its press release. Translating to Imperial units, that means a top speed over 155 mph and a length of approximately 2.5 miles, or more than 13,000 feet. The 160-meter valley would be about 525 feet.



Close-up of The Falcon's Flight, from Qiddiya concept art of the resort core.

For comparison, the current world record holder for fastest coaster is Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which reaches a top speed of 149 mph. The height record belongs to Six Flags Great Adventure's Kingda Ka at 456 feet. And the length honor goes to Steel Dragon 2000 at Nagashima Spa Land at 8133 feet.

Intamin Amusement Rides is designing the coaster, which will carry 20 passengers in each train and include three electromagnetic propulsion launch systems "as well as panoramic views of Six Flags Qiddiya and the Resort Core" on its three-minute ride, according to the company.

The Falcon's Flight concept art

"I will never forget the moment when I was standing at the edge of the 200-meter-high cliff on the Tuwaiq Mountain in Qiddiya, looking into the valley and imagining the creation of a future record-setting roller coaster," Intamin Vice President Design & Development Daniel Schoppen said in the press release. "I knew that exactly at this spot, The Falcon Flight will dive down along the cliff, ending in a unique exhilarating 250+ km/h proximity flight close to the ground. The worldwide unique setting and heights such as the natural cliff will enable us to design an architectural masterpiece in steel."

Philippe Gas, the former head of Disneyland Paris who is now CEO of Qiddiya said, "Rollercoaster fans around the world have been eagerly anticipating this ride since it was announced, as there is nothing quite like it anywhere else. Now we are in the design stage with the experts at Intamin and the engineering team at Six Flags, the excitement is building! Falcon’s flight will dominate the skyline at Qiddiya, weave all the way around our destination, right out of the theme park, up the cliffside, and down the cliff face – the greatest drop of any ride in the world; it won’t be for the fainthearted!"

Six Flags Qiddiya is set to open in Qiddiya's first phase, which is scheduled to debut in 2023 southwest of Riyadh on a site that spans 366 sq. km. The theme park will cover 79 acres and offer 28 rides and attractions across six themed lands, according to the company.

