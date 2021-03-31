Tokyo Disneyland Opens Final Piece of Its Expansion

Live, Broadway-style theater shows are returning to the Tokyo Disney Resort, starting tomorrow.

Tokyo Disney announced today that it will officially reopen Tokyo DisneySea's Big Band Beat show as Big Band Beat: A Special Treat, starting April 1. And on the same day, Tokyo Disneyland finally will open its pandemic-delayed Fantasyland Forest Theatre with the premiere of Mickey’s Magical Music World.

Capacities will be limited at both theaters in compliance with local regulations, and guests will need to book their space for the shows via the official Tokyo Disney app.



Photo courtesy Tokyo Disney

The Fantasyland theater is the final piece of Tokyo Disneyland's big expansion project, which was anchored by the new Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast trackless dark ride. Other elements included the Minnie's Style Studio walk-through and character meet in Toontown plus the Big Hero 6-themed The Happy Ride with Baymax spinner in Tomorrowland.

Mickey’s Magical Music World opens with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy finding a giant music box deep in the forest. ("Forest" is in the theater's name, remember?) Various Disney characters emerge from the box, accompanied by their associated songs. But one door fails to open, leading Mickey and pals on a quest to find the missing song. Which, of course, leads them to discover even more Disney characters and songs along the way.

Here's BTS video on the new theater, from Tokyo Disney:

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)