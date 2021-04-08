Marvel Characters Lead Shanghai Disney's Birthday Party

Shanghai Disneyland kicked off its fifth anniversary "Year of Magical Surprises" celebration today with the debut of "Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration" - the first nighttime castle spectacular to feature Marvel characters.

Disney installed 22,000 new LED lights on eight new towers and 11 garden arbors for the show, which also synchronizes light displays on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Fantasia Carousel attractions and the Mickey's Storybook Express parade route. The show also employs 38 static fountains, seven moving fountains, and one water screen, plus 27 fire burst locations and six lasers.



Photos courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

Illuminate features nine songs, including one original composition, and highlights characters from more than 40 films. But it's the 15 Marvel super heroes that make this show stand apart from Disney's previous nighttime spectaculars. Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy get moments on the castle in the show. Here's a clip:

Shanghai Disneyland's fifth birthday party features daily giveaways to park guests, as well as a birthday cake float at the start of the Mickey’s Storybook Express parade.

The park has commission a theme song for the celebration - Magical Surprise - and singer Liu Yuning visited the park today to perform the song during a kickoff celebration.

The Year of Magical Surprises will continue for the next 12 months at Shanghai Disneyland.

