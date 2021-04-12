Announcing Parks Con - a New Event for Theme Park Fans

We are proud to announce that Theme Park Insider will be part of Parks Con '21 - a three-day, worldwide online conference for theme park fans.

On April 26-28, we're going to be talking all about the best ride strategies, food tips, how to plan your next vacation, behind the scenes stories, hidden parks secrets and much, MUCH more!

Disney's Tony Baxter headlines the first day, sharing inside stories from the Disney theme parks. And I will lead off the third day, talking about parks around the world.

Admission to watch all 31 sessions is free, but if you want to watch on demand, including after the conference is over, you can upgrade to an All-Access pass, which includes early access to all interviews, plus a commemorative Parks Con '21 T-shirt and swag pack. Your purchase of an All-Access pass through this link also helps Theme Park Insider, so it's a great way to show your support for the site.

So if you would like to learn more about Parks Con '21, claim your free ticket and to upgrade, if interested, please sign up now!

