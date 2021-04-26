Disneyland Reopens Friday. Here's What You Need to Know

Ready for Disneyland to reopen this Friday? Here's everything you need to know to prepare for a visit to the reopened Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks, which reopen to the public on April 30 after a more than 13-month closure for the pandemic.

First, you will need both a valid ticket and a reservation to get in. Disney is requiring date-specific reservations to visit its theme parks while capacity is reduced due to physical distancing requirements. It's not enough to have made a reservation with your ticket. You must bring proof of that reservation with you to the parks.



So either print your confirmation email or have it called up on your cell phone when you come to the park, to avoid delays - or worse, not being admitted. Cast members at the parking gates will be asking if you have your reservation confirmation.

If you are heading out this Friday, Disney will be opening its Mickey and Friends/Pixar Pals parking structure at 6am. But Disney is encouraging fans to take their time in arriving. The parks will not open until 9am, and per state rules, there is to be no eating or drinking in any queue, including the one to get into the park. It's supposed to be the hottest day of the year so far in Southern California on Friday, so don't put yourself in a dehydration hole from the beginning by standing out in the sun for hours trying to get a head start into the park.

Remember that there is no tram service from the parking garages now, so you have to hoof it to the parks. For fans needing assistance, strollers, wheelchairs and ECVs will be available for rent at the parking structure. Bring your masks, too, as their use will be required at all times when at the resort, expect for when you are seated in a designated eating area and actually eating. If you have a fever or do not feel well, stay at home. California has one of the lowest Covid infection rates in the country right now, and we'd all like to keep it that way.

The virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens for people with Disneyland reservations at 7am. If you are starting the day at Disney California Adventure and have a Park Hopper, you can try for the 12 noon virtual queue second-chance opportunity. You will need the official Disneyland app to enter the virtual queue - and you will need the app for mobile ordering throughout the parks, too, so download it if you have not done that already.

Once you are inside the park, not everything will be open. Parades, fireworks and big shows such as Fantasmic! and World of Color are off the schedule indefinitely due to physical distancing rules. You can see the complete list of what attractions are closed in our previous post, Disneyland Announces Dates for Ticket Sales and Reservations and what restaurants are available in Here's Where to Eat at Disneyland When It Reopens.

And remember that while park capacity is limited at 25%, so its attraction capacity, so be patient as wait times might not be shorter than pre-pandemic normal. Fastpass and Maxpass will not be available, either, which might help the walk-up wait times, however.

If you do not have Disneyland tickets yet, start with Disneyland's availability calendar to see which dates are still open for visits. If you have a Park Hopper ticket, or are planning to buy one, you must make a reservation for one of the two parks, then you can head to the other after 1pm.

Our travel partner has discounted multi-day tickets to the Disneyland Resort. Once you have your tickets, you must make reservations to use them on Disneyland's website. Save that reservation confirmation, then get ready for your visit!

While the parks open to the public on Friday, cast member preview start tomorrow. As of now, Disneyland has posted reservation availability only through June 28. The state of California has announced that it is planning to end many of its current pandemic restrictions on June 15, but we do not yet know what new rules might replace those or what Disney will choose to do going forward. So stay tuned for more information as the situation changes.

