Joe Biden Joins Disney World's Hall of Presidents

Walt Disney World today shared a first look at the new Audio Animatronic figure of Joe Biden that will be on stage when the Magic Kingdom's Hall of Presidents reopens next month.

Winning the Presidential election sends you to the White House, but it also means that your mechanical doppelgänger is going to Disney World. At first glance, it appears that Walt Disney Imagineering has done a better job with its version of President Biden than it did with the two most recent occupants of the Oval Office.



Photos courtesy Disney

Hall of Presidents is one of the Disney attractions featured in the 10-episode first season of the new "Behind the Attraction" series on Disney Plus, which debuts Wednesday. (The Hall of Presidents episode is not one of the first five that will be available for streaming on this week, however. Fans will have to wait to watch that one.) I have seen the episode, however, and can say that it's more about Roy O. Disney and his effort to get the Walt Disney World Resort built after Walt's death than it is the HOP itself.

If you are looking for some insider knowledge about the Hall of Presidents that the new Disney Plus series skips, you will find a great story about the technology behind the show's finale in Don Iwerks' Walt Disney's Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks, which I reviewed last year.

Disney closes HOP at each change in administration to prepare the show for its new President, who is featured in a short speech that typically is recorded in Washington shortly after they take office. Imagineers also decorated the table next to the Biden animatronic with a pair of his signature aviator sunglasses and some Amtrak tickets, in a nod to Biden's practice of taking the train between Washington and his Delaware home when he served in the US Senate.

Hall of Presidents will reopen in August, though Disney has not yet provided a specific date.

