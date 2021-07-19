Joe Biden Joins Disney World's Hall of Presidents

Walt Disney World today shared a first look at the new Audio Animatronic figure of Joe Biden that will be on stage when the Magic Kingdom's Hall of Presidents reopens next month.
Winning the Presidential election sends you to the White House, but it also means that your mechanical doppelgänger is going to Disney World. At first glance, it appears that Walt Disney Imagineering has done a better job with its version of President Biden than it did with the two most recent occupants of the Oval Office.
Hall of Presidents is one of the Disney attractions featured in the 10-episode first season of the new "Behind the Attraction" series on Disney Plus, which debuts Wednesday. (The Hall of Presidents episode is not one of the first five that will be available for streaming on this week, however. Fans will have to wait to watch that one.) I have seen the episode, however, and can say that it's more about Roy O. Disney and his effort to get the Walt Disney World Resort built after Walt's death than it is the HOP itself.
If you are looking for some insider knowledge about the Hall of Presidents that the new Disney Plus series skips, you will find a great story about the technology behind the show's finale in Don Iwerks' Walt Disney's Ultimate Inventor: The Genius of Ub Iwerks, which I reviewed last year.
Disney closes HOP at each change in administration to prepare the show for its new President, who is featured in a short speech that typically is recorded in Washington shortly after they take office. Imagineers also decorated the table next to the Biden animatronic with a pair of his signature aviator sunglasses and some Amtrak tickets, in a nod to Biden's practice of taking the train between Washington and his Delaware home when he served in the US Senate.
Hall of Presidents will reopen in August, though Disney has not yet provided a specific date.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Robert, may as well close the comments now.
@TwoBits Pass the popcorn!
If his audio breaks down or becomes incoherent, no one will even notice it. Lol
Congratulations to Disney for holding onto a truly inspiring attraction like The Hall of Presidents. All of our US Presidents deserve to be represented, despite the opinions of individuals that do not agree. BTW, 45 did not try to overthrow the government and he won the 2020 election. Freedom of speech!
Yeesh, did they have to choose such a goofy face for the AA to make for that promo pic?
I heard they’ve really needed up William Henry Harrison’s role in this latest iteration, because synergy and stuff
Former presidents move to the peanut gallery in HOP, as they have been for decades.
FWIW, I have toured the room in WDI where they keep the presidents' face sculptures and they appear way more accurate than what you see in still photos of the animatronics from HOP. Something definitely gets lost in the transition there.
Still holding out hope for the All-Presidents Rap Battle in the new script. And if it happens, I will put down a Hamilton on Jimmy Carter winning the whole thing. Just because it would be the most deliciously chaotic thing imaginable.
Did they have to make his fingers like that? They somehow made him creepier.
This is a great post. I like this topic. This site has lots of advantage. I found many interesting things from this site. It helps me in many ways. Thanks for posting this again..
Typing Speed Test Online
Online Typing Test 10 Min
Sweta.....
haha these comments are hilarious.
but in all seriousness, @Keith brings up a good point. With the ever-growing mindset of the Disney executives being "E-tickets everywhere", I'm really glad that some people in Disney still care for these smaller attractions. It's what sets Disney parks apart from the competition. Lines are too long and it's hot out? There are about 10 different smaller attractions inside that have short waits. Political stances aside, I hope they keep HOP going and continue to provide a prospective of history to audiences everyday.
Man, having an animatronic version of myself at Disney World is the only reason why I would run for president.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Did they leave the Trump figure on the stage? Maybe they have him over to one side, plotting a coup?
It's insane to think the Hall of Presidents now includes someone who tried to overthrow the US government.