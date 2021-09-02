Walt Disney World's Space 220 Opens September 20

Epcot's new Space 220 restaurant will begin serving diners on September 20, Disney announced today. Last month the Walt Disney World Resort said that the long-awaited restaurant near the Mission: Space pavilion would open in mid-September, but the resort did not provide a specific date. Today, it did.

Space 220 will be operated by Patina Group, the Los Angeles-based restaurant group that also operates Via Napoli and Tutto Italia restaurants in World Showcase's Italy pavilion, as well as Morimoto Asia, Maria & Enzo's, Enzo's Hideaway, Pizza Ponte, and The Edison in Disney Springs. The theme here is "out of this world dining"... and we mean that. Diners will board a space elevator for a trip 220 miles above the Earth's surface, from which they will be able to see the planet below while they eat.

Sure, it's as real as Pirates of the Caribbean. But Space 220 promises to live up to the potential for dining as an attraction with one of Disney's most ambitious attempts at that yet. And it will give the public its a chance to see some of the "space window" technology that the Disney will deploy throughout its upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort experience that opens at Walt Disney World next year.

And Space 220 will introduce a bunch of Disney World guests to the concept of a space elevator, which I've long thought was one of the more fascinating concepts in tech. Here is an introduction, if you're in the mood to geek out a bit today.

Still no date yet for reservations to Space 220, however, nor do we yet have a menu for the restaurant. Disney has announced that Space 220 will feature "modern American cuisine" with a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

